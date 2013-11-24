Nov 24 Global trading firm Trafigura
said it sold a $500 million stake in its African unit
Puma to Angolan companies rather than to opt for an earlier plan
raise cash through a share sale.
In a company prospectus, Trafigura said it now owned 49
percent in Puma, having sold stakes to Angolan state energy firm
Sonangol and private Angolan firm Cochan.
"With Trafigura ownership in Puma below 50 percent,
Trafigura envisages that Puma will eventually be deconsolidated
from the Group's balance sheet", Swiss-based Trafigura said.
Puma is the holding company for most of Trafigura's oil
logistical assets, the company said.
Trafigura has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into
buying mid-stream oil assets for Puma, one of the largest retail
companies in Africa, an area the firm has identified as core to
its future growth.
The continent has been the biggest revenue generator for the
global trading firm in the past yeas, outpacing Europe, Asia and
the Americas.
Trafigura said it saw a decline in profits in the first nine
months of 2013 versus the same period last year partially due to
an increase in general and administrative cost.
It said net profit declined to $607 million in the nine
months to June 2013 from $903 million in the same period last
year. This followed a decline in profits in the 2012 financial
year versus 2011 as most trading houses battled shrinking profit
margins despite rising revenues.
Trafigura said its nine months turnover rose to $99 billion
from $92 billion.