GENEVA Jan 28 Swiss-based trading house Trafigura maintained record levels of around 138 million tonnes of its traded volumes of commodities in 2012, its website showed on Monday.

Slender trading margins for top merchant traders like Trafigura has pushed firms to ramp up volumes in order to safeguard profits. The firm earlier this month reported revenues of $120 billion in 2012, near a record high.

Trafigura's data showed the share of non-ferrous and bulk commodities such as coal and metals grew slightly last year at the expense of oil and now represent a quarter of total sales.

In 2011, non-ferrous and bulk commodities accounted for a fifth of the total volumes.

Trafigura reported a slight dip in oil volumes to 102.8 million tonnes from 110.7 million tonnes in 2011 despite winning tenders to buy oil from OPEC members Libya and Nigeria.

Top oil trader Vitol has yet to release its 2012 traded volumes and the previous year reported record revenues of $297 billion. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)