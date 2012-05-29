LONDON May 29 Graham Sharp, one of the founding
members of Trafigura, has returned to the trading house as a
non-executive chairman of its key subsidy after a stint at
TNK-BP in Geneva, the subsidy said on Tuesday.
Sharp retired in 2007. He joined TNK-BP to set up a trading
arm in Geneva, which was aimed to start in 2011 but failed to
take off. He also advised other companies.
Trafigura is one of the world's top independent trading
houses. Puma Energy is its core downstream unit, which has been
pushing for active acquisitions since last year.
The unit is currently 20-percent-owned by Angola's state-run
oil firm Sonangol. In April last year, the unit said it would
plan an initial public offering within the following 18 months
at the earliest.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)