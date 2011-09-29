Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 29 Trafigura, one of the world's top oil and commodities trading houses, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its mid and downstream unit Puma Energy International to Angola's Sonangol Holdings.
"This transaction is an important first step in the group's strategy to open up its capital to strategic and public investors alike," Trafigura said in a statement.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
Sonangol Holdings LDA is a subsidiary of Angola's state run oil firm Sonangol E.P.
Sonangol already has 10 percent of retail units in Southern Africa, which Puma bought from oil major BP last year. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.