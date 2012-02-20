LONDON Feb 20 Geneva-based oil trader Trafigura said on Monday that a tanker carrying disputed Sudanese oil has received permission from an English court to deliver the contents to its destination.

The ship has been stranded off Japan for the past week because of uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the oil, shipping sources and traders told Reuters.

"With respect to the dispute between the governments of The Republic of Sudan and North Sudan over the ownership of crude oil on the Ratna Shradha, we can confirm that the English court has ordered that delivery can be made, and that the court will hold all proceeds related to the cargo until ownership is legally established," the company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)