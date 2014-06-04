June 4 Tragus Holdings Ltd
* Announces a reorganisation of its business to secure an
optimal capital and operational structure
* 20 million pounds of new money committed by new owners to
secure a long-term future for tragus, conditional on approval of
CVA
* Plans to open 12 Bella Italia sites in next 12 months,
with more than 50 openings expected over next five years
* All Strada restaurants and those under CVA proposals will
continue operating as normal in near-term.
* 110 million pounds of investment in Bella italia and Café
Rouge brands expected over next five years
* Hope that creditors will accept our proposals which will
provide us with necessary financial strength
Further company coverage: