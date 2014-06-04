June 4 Tragus Holdings Ltd

* Announces a reorganisation of its business to secure an optimal capital and operational structure

* 20 million pounds of new money committed by new owners to secure a long-term future for tragus, conditional on approval of CVA

* Plans to open 12 Bella Italia sites in next 12 months, with more than 50 openings expected over next five years

* All Strada restaurants and those under CVA proposals will continue operating as normal in near-term.

* 110 million pounds of investment in Bella italia and Café Rouge brands expected over next five years

* Hope that creditors will accept our proposals which will provide us with necessary financial strength