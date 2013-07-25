July 25 A train derailment shut down the Port of Tampa in Florida on Thursday morning after several cars leaked ethanol, according to a report by NBC News.

Officials at the port were not immediately available for comment.

Tampa Fire Rescue officials told a local NBC affiliate 15 train cars derailed and three spilled ethanol.

Hazmat crews responded to the derailment around 1 a.m. local time, which caused no reported injuries, the report said.

The cleanup may take longer than 24 hours, the report said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)