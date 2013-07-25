UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
July 25 A train derailment shut down the Port of Tampa in Florida on Thursday morning after several cars leaked ethanol, according to a report by NBC News.
Officials at the port were not immediately available for comment.
Tampa Fire Rescue officials told a local NBC affiliate 15 train cars derailed and three spilled ethanol.
Hazmat crews responded to the derailment around 1 a.m. local time, which caused no reported injuries, the report said.
The cleanup may take longer than 24 hours, the report said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders