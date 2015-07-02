July 2 A CSX Corp train carrying liquid petroleum gas caught fire in Blount County, Maryville, prompting evacuations, local news website wate.com reported on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported following the incident near Old Mount Tabor Road.

Evacuations are in place for a one-mile radius around the train fire, the report said, quoting Tennessee fire officials.

Calls to the Blount County Fire department and CSX were not answered immediately.

Story Source: (bit.ly/1IPVeIA)

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)