BRIEF-Avtec Inc and Harris Corp announce new strategic alliance
* Avtec Inc and Harris Corporation announce new strategic alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 A CSX Corp train carrying liquid petroleum gas caught fire in Blount County, Maryville, prompting evacuations, local news website wate.com reported on Thursday.
No injuries have been reported following the incident near Old Mount Tabor Road.
Evacuations are in place for a one-mile radius around the train fire, the report said, quoting Tennessee fire officials.
Calls to the Blount County Fire department and CSX were not answered immediately.
Story Source: (bit.ly/1IPVeIA)
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Avtec Inc and Harris Corporation announce new strategic alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Millar Western Forest Products Ltd announces increased support for its note exchange transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: