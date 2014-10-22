Oct 22 Trainers' House Oyj

* Q3 net sales 1.6 million euros versus eur 1.8 million euros

* Q3 EBIT ex-items loss 0.3 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros

* Says long-term visibility remains limited due to general economic situation

* Company estimates that net sales for 2014 will be below 2013 level

* Says company further estimates that operating profit before non-recurring items in 2014 will be lower year-on-year

* Says company estimates that operating profit 2014 will show a clear loss also in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: