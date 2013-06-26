Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, June 26 Trainer's House Oyj :
* lowers its outlook for 2013, says net sales for 2013 will be clearly lower than in 2012. It adds the phrase "clearly". It says operating profit before one-off items will be lower than in 2012 instead of flat as previously expected.
* Says orders in Q2 weaker than expected (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)