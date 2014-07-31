July 31 Trainers' House Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 2.1 million versus EUR 2.6 million * Says Q2 EBIT before non-recurring items and depreciation loss EUR 0.3 million versus EUR 0.1 million * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 0.3 million versus loss EUR 4.5 million * Says net sales for 2014 will be lower than the 2013 level. * Says operating profit before non-recurring items will be lower year-on-year. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage