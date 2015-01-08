LONDON Jan 8 The private equity owners of
Trainline.com, Britain's biggest online rail booking system,
said it intended to raise 75 million pounds ($113 million)
through a listing on the London Stock Exchange in February.
Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Cazenove and Numis are acting as
joint bookrunners for the initial public offering (IPO).
Established in 1999, Trainline was bought by Exponent for
about 160 million pounds from a consortium which included
Virgin, Stagecoach and National Express.
The business sells tickets for train travel in Britain
online and by telephone. It allows its customers to choose
routes and fares based on preferences such as price or time.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
