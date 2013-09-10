LONDON, Sept 10 British rail ticket retailer and
information provider thetrainline.com has raised a 190 million
pound ($298.69 million) loan to refinance existing debt and pay
a dividend to its private equity owner Exponent, banking sources
said.
Dividend recapitalisations, usually a feature of bull
markets, have risen in Europe in 2013 as a lack of merger deals
has led sponsors to look at other ways of getting value out of
their portfolio companies.
Exponent bought thetrainline.com for 163 million pounds in
2006 from Virgin, backed by 116 million pounds of debt,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. It hired Rothschild last
year to sell the company, but the process failed after bids
failed to meet price expectations in excess of 300 million
pounds.
Instead, Exponent decided to conduct a dividend
recapitalisation - a refinancing process that increases a
company's debt to allow a payout. Debt advisory firm Marlborough
Partners advised on the process, banking sources said.
Exponent was not immediately available to comment and
Marlborough declined to comment.
The dividend recapitalisation includes a 140 million pound
unitranche loan paying 750 bps over Libor, provided by debt
funds Ares Management, Babson Capital and BlueBay Asset
Management as well as Bank of Ireland. There is also a 50
million pound revolving credit facility provided by Barclays
and HSBC, banking sources added.
Trainline was formed in 1999 to sell rail tickets online and
through call centres. In addition to its website, it operates
retail websites for the majority of the train operating
companies and serves a number of major corporations and travel
agents, according to Exponent's website.
Other recent dividend recapitalisations include
Luxembourg-based satellite TV business M7, coffee and sandwich
chain Pret A Manger and energy analysis group Wood Mackenzie.