By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 23
US private equity fund KKR
has raised a 265 million pound ($395.14 million)
leveraged loan to back its acquisition of British rail ticket
website thetrainline.com, two funds involved in the deal
announced.
KKR agreed to buy thetrainline.com from buyout firm Exponent
in January, derailing the company's planned London stock market
listing.
The leveraged loan financing comprises a 205 million pound,
seven-year term loan B (TLB) and a 60 million pound, six-year
revolving credit facility, Ares Management and GE Capital
announced on Monday.
The TLB was provided by AIB, Ares, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Bank of Ireland, Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole,
GE Capital, HSBC, IKB, Mediterranean Bank, Mizuho and NIBC. 3i
will also invest in the TLB, banking sources said.
Barclays and HSBC provided the revolver, the sources added.
Ares and GE provided the largest investment in financing,
totalling 50 million pounds, banking sources said.
KKR opted for a club of banks and funds as opposed to a
syndicated loan deal, drawing on existing lenders to
thetrainline.com as well as KKR relationship lenders, the
bankers said.
The club offered attractive terms for the borrower. The TLB
pays an interest margin of 500bp over Libor and carries just one
leveraged covenant. The previous financing, under the ownership
of Exponent, was a unitranche loan that paid 750bp over Libor,
with a one percent Libor floor that had call protection and four
covenants, the sources said.
The commitment from Ares and GE is the first investment for
the European Loan Programme (ELP), a 3 billion euro joint
venture between the two institutions, which provides senior
secured loans to larger middle market corporates, the
announcement said.
The ELP can typically lend between 50 million euros to 150
million euros per deal and looks for returns of between five to
seven percent, banking sources said.
Formed in 2014, the ELP is the latest joint venture between
Ares and GE which also includes an $11 billion Senior Secured
Loan Program (SSLP), which was founded in 2011 and a 1.75
billion euro European Senior Secured Loan Programme (ESSLP)
which formed in 2012, both of which provide unitranche loans to
middle market companies.
Established in 1999, Trainline is the most downloaded travel
app in the United Kingdom. Adjusted core earnings across the
firm's branded businesses rose to 21 million pounds in 2014, up
from 14.3 million pounds in 2013.
($1 = 0.6706 pounds)
