MILAN, March 16 Italy's state railways
(IPO-FERRO.MI) is considering bidding for Greece's rail network
TRAINOSE, a spokesman for Ferrovie dello Stato said on
Wednesday.
"We are studying the dossier but it's still in a preliminary
phase," the spokesman told Reuters.
Italy plans to privatise its national rail services to help
reduce public debt though it is not clear yet if the sale will
happen this year or next.
Greece's leftist government halted the sale of TRAINOSE
along with other privatizations when it came in power early last
year but relaunched it again in January as part of an
international bailout agreed last summer.
The deadline for the expression of initial bids ends on
March 21. Qualified investors can then submit their binding bids
on April 26.
Russian Railways (RZD) and its Greek partner GEK-Terna
Holdings, France's SNCF Participations and Romania's
S.C. Grup Feroviar Roman had been shortlisted for TRAINOSE in
2013.
A senior Greek official told Reuters on Wednesday that RZD
was considering bidding for TRAINOSE and that Monday's deadline
could be extended to allow more investors to bid.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that China's Cosco was also expected to make an offer for the
Greek asset after clinching a deal to buy the country's largest
port, Piraeus Port.
