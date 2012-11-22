(Updates throughout with service restored)

NEW YORK Nov 21 The Long Island Rail Road, which serves nearly 300,000 passengers on a typical day, was forced to suspend commuter train service out of New York City during Wednesday's evening rush hour due to an electrical problem, a spokesman said.

The suspension of trains at New York's Penn Station stemmed from a problem with Amtrak train signals in a tunnel under the East River, railroad spokesman Salvatore Arena said.

The problem also caused delays of up to 90 minutes on Amtrak trains, according to a notice Amtrak posted on Twitter. An Amtrak representative did not return calls seeking further information.

Amtrak added on Twitter that it did not expect delays on trains operating on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

New Jersey Transit trains also suffered delays, according to its website.

The problem began at 5:20 p.m. EST (2220 GMT), Arena said. Service on the Long Island Rail Road was restored at about 7:40 p.m. EST, although some delays remained, he said.

Both the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit were forced to suspend service due to Superstorm Sandy, causing daily headaches for hundreds of thousands of area commuters to New York, and have been working to restore service on a limited basis since then.