ISTANBUL Oct 3 Turkish glassmaker Trakya Cam Sanayii said its unit Polatli Cam, in which it holds an 85 percent stake, will invest $320 million in two production lines to increase competitive capacity, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Monday.

The statement said the production lines will have 580,000 tonnes flat glass production capacity and the investment would be completed in 2013.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)