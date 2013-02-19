ISTANBUL Feb 19 Turkish glass maker Trakya Cam said on Tuesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy Germany's Fritz Holding, which makes glass coating and molded parts for the automotive industry.

Trakya Cam made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, saying it planned to expand its capacity and develop its products in the automotive glass business by making the acquisition. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Jane Baird)