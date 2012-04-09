BRIEF-SNtek says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 5 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 595,946 shares of the co, at 8,390 won/share
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Jack Tramiel, an industry pioneer who founded the company that created the Commodore 64 home PC and helped popularize computers, died on Sunday, at the age of 83.
Tramiel's son and physicist Leonard Tramiel confirmed his father's death.
Tramiel, the Polish-born son of Jewish immigrants who survived the infamous Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp, emigrated to the United States in the late 1940s and began his career maintaining typewriters for the U.S. army.
He later started his own typewriter manufacturing company, Commodore International, before upgrading to calculators and moving out to Silicon Valley. His work sowed the seeds for what ultimately became the popular home and games machine in the early 1980s, the C64.
Tramiel was ousted after a stockholder dispute but he moved on to Atari, where he continued the gaming market dominance he first established with the C64, proving a spirited rival to his former company. (Reporting By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editiung by Steve Orlofsky)
MADRID, Feb 23 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica will focus on higher profitability in 2017 in efforts cut debt and find the right opportunity to divest assets including its British unit O2.
* Ceo says confirming there are no ongoing talks with Orange when asked if talks have resumed over future telecom consolidation