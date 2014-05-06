Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
May 6 Transaction Capital Ltd
* Continuing headline earnings up 28% to R148 million
* Interim dividend of 6 cents per share was declared
* Continuing headline EPS up 28% to 25.5 cents
* Net interest income increased by 20% to R395 million
* Will seek to make significant acquisitions which align with our core skills in credit, collections and capital management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.