June 4 (Reuters) -
* Transaction capital ltd - raises R665 million in
inaugural note issue for transsec (rf) lt d
* Transaction capital ltd - R 665 million of listed
notes were issued under transsec's R 4 billion programme on
interest rate platform of JSE
* Transaction capital ltd - notes were issued to
fund a portfolio of installment sale agreements advanced to
minibus taxi operators
* Transaction capital - programme was jointly arranged by
debt capital markets team of transaction capital and standard
bank of south Africa ltd
* Transaction capital ltd - a total of 11
institutional investors participated across all tranches of
notes offered; six investors are new funders to SA taxi
Source text for Eikon: