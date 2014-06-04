June 4 (Reuters) -

* Transaction capital ltd - raises R665 million in inaugural note issue for transsec (rf) lt d

* Transaction capital ltd - R 665 million of listed notes were issued under transsec's R 4 billion programme on interest rate platform of JSE

* Transaction capital ltd - notes were issued to fund a portfolio of installment sale agreements advanced to minibus taxi operators

* Transaction capital - programme was jointly arranged by debt capital markets team of transaction capital and standard bank of south Africa ltd

* Transaction capital ltd - a total of 11 institutional investors participated across all tranches of notes offered; six investors are new funders to SA taxi