March 26 Canadian power generation company TransAlta Corp declared force majeure at its 395-megawatt Alberta power plant due to a winding failure in the generator.

Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control.

TransAlta, which has plants in Canada, the United States and Australia, said it does not expect the outage at the Keephills 1 power plant to have a material financial impact.