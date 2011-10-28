* EPS C$0.22 vs C$0.18 a year earlier
* Comparable EPS C$0.27 vs analysts estimated C$0.24
* Alberta power prices, energy trading results strong
(Adds CEO comments)
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 28 TransAlta Corp's
(TA.TO) quarterly profit rose 25 percent on rich wind and hydro
margins, stronger Alberta electricity prices and the addition
of a new coal-fired generation unit, the Canadian power
producer said on Friday.
The company also said it will boost maintenance and plant
downtime in 2012 as it prepares older Canadian coal-fired
plants for upcoming federal carbon-reduction regulations that
are likely to include accelerated retirement.
TransAlta, known for coal, gas and renewable energy
facilities in Canada and the United States, earned C$50 million
($51 million), or 22 Canadian cents a share, in the third
quarter, up from year-earlier C$40 million, or 18 Canadian
cents a share.
Excluding unusual items, including some hedging-related
losses, profit rose 53 percent to C$61 million, or 27 Canadian
cents a share.
That beat an average estimate among analysts by 3 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues were C$629 million, down 3 percent from C$651
million due to an increase in the number of planned and
unplanned outages at Alberta coal facilities and to scheduled
maintenance work at natural gas facilities, TransAlta said.
Chief Executive Steve Snyder, who retires at the end of
this year, said the company needs to revamp its maintenance
schedules to set up older coal-fired plants to run well for 10
or 15 years rather than extending their lives beyond that.
"The impact in 2012 will require an above-average
maintenance schedule and related outage days," Snyder told
analysts. "These investments will ensure we get the best
returns and cash flow possible from our facilities facing any
accelerated closure dates."
Under the federal rules, due to come into force on July 1,
2015, coal-fired power plants will have to have cut emissions
to levels compatible with high-efficiency gas-fired stations.
Full details of the regulations are not known, but
TransAlta is hoping it has some flexibility in how to handle
cutting emissions and the timing for doing it.
Snyder said he hopes the government provides more details
by the end of the year.
The company is developing a carbon capture and storage
facility at one of its Alberta coal plants that includes
government funding.
TransAlta said its third-quarter results were helped by the
addition of the new Keephills Unit 3 coal-fired power plant in
Alberta and stronger margins in its energy trading business.
During the quarter, the company's plants were available for
use 88.3 percent of the time, adjusted to account for the
outage of the Centralia coal-fired plant in Washington state,
compared with 91 percent during the same period in 2010.
During the second quarter, TransAlta idled the Centralia
operation due to weak market conditions in the U.S. Pacific
Northwest.
Snyder said the company has a team in place to negotiate
long-term contracts for the facility, but there is no rush to
sign them as market conditions remain poor.
"Our plan is, as we go into 2013, that we should have good
profile for the contracting, and I think it will take us a full
year to get that into place," he said.
TransAlta shares were off 9 Canadian cents at C$22.50 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, representing a
year-to-date increase of about 6 percent.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Aftab Ahmed; editing by Peter
Galloway)