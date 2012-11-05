BRIEF-Macy's sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.3775per share
Nov 5 TransAlta Corp on Friday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRANSALTA AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.266 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.719 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS
LONDON, Feb 24 Economic turnaround in Russia and Brazil may be tempting investors back to BRIC equity funds, with EPFR Global on Friday reporting such funds took in new cash for two weeks in a row for the first time in five months.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.