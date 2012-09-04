Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 4 Canadian power producer TransAlta Corp said its unit entered into an agreement with Fortescue Metals Group Ltd to buy a 125 megawatt dual-fuel power station in Western Australia for $318 million.
TransAlta also sold 19.3 million common shares for nearly C$275 million ($278.78 million) in connection with the deal.
The 125-MW Solomon power station will be fully contracted with Fortescue under a long-term power purchase agreement.
The under-construction power station will likely be commissioned in the fourth quarter.
TransAlta shares closed at C$14.68 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group