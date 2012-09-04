Sept 4 Canadian power producer TransAlta Corp said its unit entered into an agreement with Fortescue Metals Group Ltd to buy a 125 megawatt dual-fuel power station in Western Australia for $318 million.

TransAlta also sold 19.3 million common shares for nearly C$275 million ($278.78 million) in connection with the deal.

The 125-MW Solomon power station will be fully contracted with Fortescue under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The under-construction power station will likely be commissioned in the fourth quarter.

TransAlta shares closed at C$14.68 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.