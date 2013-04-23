* First-quarter revenue falls 16 pct
* Loss also due to de-designation of hedges
April 23 Canadian power generation company
TransAlta Corp reported a first-quarter loss, hurt in
part by a one-time charge related to pension funding
obligations.
The company posted a loss of C$11 million, or 4 Canadian
cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of
C$88 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 16 percent to C$540 million (about $526
million).
The quarterly loss was also due to de-designation of hedges
as the company recognized gain for contracts settled at the end
of the first quarter of 2013 during the year-ago period.
Comparable earnings fell to 12 Canadian cents per share from
20 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.
Funds from operations for the company -- which generates
power from coal, natural gas, hydro, wind and geothermal sources
-- rose 2 percent to C$192 million.
TransAlta, which has plants in Canada, the United States and
Australia, said it does not expect the outage at its Keephills
facility in Alberta on March 5 to have a material financial
impact. ]
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$14.06 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.