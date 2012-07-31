BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 Power producer TransAlta Corp reported a big second-quarter loss on lower prices and poor returns from its energy trading arm.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$797 million ($794.8 million), or C$3.51 per share, compared with a net profit of C$12 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, which runs coal and gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities in Canada and the United States, fell to C$407 million from C$515 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0028 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine