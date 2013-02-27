* Expects costs to fall by about C$25 mln-C$30 mln by 2013
* Fourth-qtr comparable EPS C$0.21 vs C$0.13 year earlier
* Revenue falls 6 percent
Feb 27 Canadian power generation company
TransAlta Corp reported a 58 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit, helped in part by lower maintenance
costs.
TransAlta, which has plants in Canada, the United States and
Australia, said it expects costs to fall by C$25-C$30 million by
2013. The company did not provide total cost figures for 2012 or
2013.
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the
quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$38 million ($37 million), or 15
Canadian cents per share, from C$24 million, or 11 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings increased to 21 Canadian cents per share
from 13 Canadian cents per share.
The Calgary-based company said comparable earnings were
driven by the acquisition of the 125 megawatt dual-fuel Solomon
power station, which is in the Pilbara region of Western
Australia.
The company said in September the acquisition was expected
to generate unlevered after-tax returns in the low double digits
and pre-financing cash flows of about C$40 million per year.
TransAlta's revenue in the fourth quarter fell 6 percent to
C$661 million.
Funds from operations for the company -- whose energy
sources are coal, natural gas, hydro, wind and geothermal --
rose 8 percent to C$205 million.
The company said in October it expects to incur a one-time
after-tax charge of C$10 million-C$15 million in the fourth
quarter related to about 165 job cuts.
TransAlta had said most of the cuts would be in its Calgary
office and would extend over six months.
TransAlta shares closed at C$16.37 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 23 percent in the
past 12 months.