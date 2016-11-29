TAIPEI Nov 29 A group led by a former Taiwanese aviation regulatory official is seeking to take over TransAsia Airways Corp which last week said it would wind down operations, local newspaper Apple said in its online edition.

Failing to recover from two plane crashes in almost three years, Taiwan's third-largest carrier said it had no choice but to seek to dissolve the company and would suspend all scheduled flights.

Chang Kuo-cheng, a former head of the island's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), told the Apple daily that his team would be interested in helping TransAsia through this difficult time - comments that come just hours before the government is due to rescind the carrier's right to operate flights.

Chang could not be reached for comment. Representatives for TransAsia and the CAA were not immediately available for comment.

