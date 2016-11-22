TAIPEI Nov 22 Taiwan's TransAsia Airways Corp , a struggling airline with a poor safety record, said on Tuesday its board had approved a move to wind down the company and that all flights would be suspended.

The move by Taiwan's third-largest carrier has come as a shock to the island's airline and tourism industries as well as the government.

TransAsia has reported losses in each of the previous six quarters up to the end of September, hurt by a downturn in business after two plane crashes in 2014 and 2015. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)