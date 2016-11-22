* Taiwan's third-largest airline has poor safety record
* Move follows two plane crashes in 2014 and 2015
* All scheduled flights suspended
(Adds debt and cashflow data, fund manager comment)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Nov 22 Taiwan's TransAsia Airways Corp
said on Tuesday it would wind down operations and
suspend all scheduled flights, failing to recover from two plane
crashes in almost three years.
In addition to struggling to overcome safety concerns raised
by Taiwan's regulator, the island's third-largest carrier has
been hit by intense competition, reporting losses for the
previous six quarters. It shut down its low-cost offering, V
Air, last month.
TransAsia's collapse is, however, a rarity in the industry
in recent years as the sector benefits from low interest rates
and falling fuel costs.
"This is a very painful choice for the company," Chief
Executive Daniel Liu told a news briefing, adding the company
was not able to hammer out an overhaul plan.
"Our communications with investors have not been
successful," he said. Six to seven options had been discussed,
he added, including raising more capital. Talks with potential
buyers had also not panned out.
TransAsia operates 27 routes with a fleet of 16 aircraft in
service and employs some 1,800 people. Local media reported
shocked employees protesting in front of TransAsia's
headquarters in Taipei.
Shares in the company tumbled 7 percent on Monday amid heavy
trade before it flagged that a suspension of flights was
imminent. The government has raised concerns over potential
insider trading and launched a probe.
The carrier, which has seen its shares slide 38 percent so
far this year to give it a market value of just $123 million,
has also said it would not be able to pay back a convertible
bond due later this month due to lack of capital.
It had T$14.4 billion ($452 million) in outstanding
on-balance sheet debt as of end-September and has not had a
positive free cashflow quarter since June 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The plan to shut down the firm will need to be approved at a
shareholders meeting in January. It will also need court
approval.
TransAsia's larger rivals China Airlines and EVA
Airways are expected to benefit somewhat from their
rival's collapse, said John Chiu, a vice president at Fuh Hwa
Securities Investment Trust.
"Though not substantially as TransAsia's market share is
small," he said, adding that demand for Taiwan-China flights has
been weakening, pressuring the sector.
Early this year, Taiwan's aviation safety agency urged
TransAsia to review its safety protocols, pilot training
programme and hiring practices so as to cut "imminent risks".
Those recommendations were among 10 made by the Aviation
Safety Council following its investigation into a July 2014
crash of TransAsia's flight GE222 which killed 48 of the 58
passengers and crew. That plane slammed into buildings during
the landing approach.
Less than a year later, another flight crashed into a river
shortly after taking off from Taipei's Songshan airport.
($1 = $1.0000)
($1 = 31.8410 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by JR Wu in
Taipei and Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)