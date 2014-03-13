(Corrects paragraph 2 to say first-quarter loss per share was
67 Canadian cents, not 60. Also corrects the year-ago loss per
share figure to 39 Canadian cents from 56)
March 13 Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc
reported a bigger quarterly loss as a weak Canadian
dollar pushed up operating expenses.
Net loss widened to C$25.6 million ($23.0 million), or 67
Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31,
from C$15.1 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company said the weakening of the Canadian dollar led to
a 2.7 percent increase in operating expenses.
Revenue rose 5.2 percent to C$847.2 million.
($1 = 1.1132 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)