* To cut costs to offset expected 30 pct rise in fuel price
* COO resigns as management ranks streamlined
* Posts Q3 loss; Adj EPS C$0.07 vs est C$0.54
* Q3 load factor falls, expected to fall in Q4
* Shares fall as much as 15 pct
Sept 8 Canadian holiday travel operator Transat
AT Inc TRZb.TO said it plans to cut costs and streamline its
management as it braces for another quarter of higher fuel costs
and emptier planes eating into margins, sending its shares down
to a two-year low.
The warning from Transat TRZa.TO, which mainly operates
transatlantic flights, follows that of Thomas Cook ,
Europe's second-biggest travel firm, reflects higher fuel costs,
the fall in trips to North African destinations due to the
unrest there and stiff competition in the market.
Transat TRZa.TO posted a third-quarter loss compared with
a profit in the year-ago quarter and said that results in the
current quarter would also be "inferior" to the year-ago
quarter.
However, Transat's local competitors, WestJet Airlines'
WestJet Vacations and Air Canada's ACa.TO Air Canada
Vacations, both sketched a relatively optimistic outlook for the
third quarter early last month.
Transat's Class B shares were trading down about 9 percent
at C$7.30 in afternoon trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Earlier in the session they fell to a low of C$6.83, a level not
seen since March 2009.
EXECUTIVE REVAMP
Transat's load factor -- a measure of how well it sells
available seats -- fell in the third quarter and is expected to
fall 4 percent in the current quarter. Selling prices are
expected to remain flat, while fuel costs are expected to soar
30 percent like they did in the third quarter.
The higher fuel costs led to a 72 percent slump in third
quarter margins forcing Transat to aim at reducing its direct
and operating costs and choosing a cheaper computer system.
It aims to implement the cost cuts by the end of next month.
"We have a healthy balance sheet, but the situation demands
that we take action to return to profitability," Chief Executive
Jean-Marc Eustache said.
As part of its executive revamp "in order to accelerate
decision-making and execution," Chief Operating Officer Nelson
Gentiletti and Transat Tours Canada President Michael DiLollo
would leave the company.
Allen Graham was appointed to oversee the operations of six
of the company's nine business units.
The company posted a third quarter loss of C$2.9 million,
compared with a profit of C$20.9 million last year. Revenue rose
8 percent to $937.0 million.
Its adjusted profit of 7 Canadian cents a share was well
below analysts' expectations of 54 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Savio D'Souza)