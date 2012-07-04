* New five-year agreement runs to April, 2016
* Follows similar deals for flight attendants, pilots
TORONTO, July 4 Money-losing Canadian travel
operator Transat AT Inc said on Wednesday that
maintenance employees have approved a labor contract that defers
planned wage increases temporarily, the third union to back such
a freeze.
Montreal-based Transat AT posted a big quarterly loss last
month as intense competition drove down prices. It forecast a
challenging summer, with currency fluctuations expected to more
than offset falling fuel prices.
A new five-year agreement-in-principle was approved by the
majority of 280 maintenance and store employees represented by
the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers.
The contract, which exchanges wage hikes for compensation
based on the company reaching certain financial targets, runs
until April 2016.
Last month, the union representing Air Transat's 1,800
flight attendants agreed to freeze wages. A similar deal was
struck with 425 pilots in May.
The tour operator launched a three-year return-to-profit
plan last year. It laid off 115 employees and
expects to cut annual costs by C$20 million this year.
Class B shares of Transat, which has more than 5,000
employees, were up 1.5 percent at C$3.25 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday. The stock has lost about 70 percent of
its value over the past 12 months.
