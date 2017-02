June 14 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc posted a second-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel costs.

For the quarter ended April 30, the loss was C$13.2 million ($12.9 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$8.7 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0250 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)