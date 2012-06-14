* Q2 shr/loss C$0.35 vs profit of C$0.23/shr a year earlier
* Lower prices for holiday packages also hit company
June 14 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc
posted a second-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel
costs and lower prices for holiday packages.
The February-April loss was C$13.2 million ($12.9 million),
or 35 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$8.7
million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling prices of sun-destination packages to Mexico and the
Caribbean declined sharply in the second half of the quarter,
the company said in a statement.
Adjusted loss widened to 64 Canadian cents per share from 2
Canadian cents a share.
Revenue at the Montreal-based company, which also operates
in Europe and the Mediterranean basin, rose 10 percent to C$1.21
billion.
Transat, which competes with WestJet Airlines'
WestJet Vacations, Air Canada's Air Canada Vacations,
and Sunwing Vacations, launched a return-to-profit plan late
last year.
As part of the three-year plan, Transat laid off 115
employees to save C$10 million a year.
The company's class B shares are down some 37 percent so far
this year. They closed at C$4.36 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0250 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Shounak Dasgupta
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)