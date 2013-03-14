UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 14 Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc reported a smaller first-quarter loss as higher selling prices helped shore up margins.
The net loss narrowed to C$15.1 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, from C$29.5 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.