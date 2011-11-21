* Deal for $14.22 in cash and 0.145 Alleghany shares
By Jochelle Mendonca and Ben Berkowitz
Nov 21 U.S. property and casualty insurer
Alleghany Corp (Y.N) said on Monday it would buy reinsurer
Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N for $3.4 billion in cash and
stock -- though a sharp drop in Alleghany shares meant a
separate, hostile bid for Transatlantic was at least
temporarily more valuable.
The Transatlantic saga has dragged on for months, since it
first struck a deal with peer Allied World Assurance Co
Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) in June. That merger fell apart in
September amid opposition from Transatlantic's largest
shareholder and in the face of two unsolicited bids that were
worth more money.
The new deal with Alleghany is worth far more than the
Allied World bid. But the spoiler in the Allied deal, which may
spoil the Alleghany offer as well, is reinsurer Validus
Holdings Ltd (VR.N).
Because Alleghany fell sharply and Validus rose in midday
trading Monday, Validus's hostile cash-and-stock offer was
worth about $2 a share more than the Alleghany bid. One analyst
said Validus could even pursue a higher spread than that.
"I think Validus will increase their offer, they have
historically been aggressive in terms of pursuing
acquisitions," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Meyer Shields told
Reuters. Shields was referring to Validus's 2009 hostile (and
ultimately successful) pursuit of peer IPC.
Validus first made its offer for Transatlantic in July, a
bid which quickly became hostile, with dueling lawsuits and
sharp accusations on both sides. The sides eventually opened
friendly talks, but they fell apart in October and Validus is
now trying to replace Transatlantic's board.
Transatlantic's main insurance lines, like medical
malpractice and workers' compensation, are attractive to rivals
more exposed to shorter-term risks such as hurricanes.
"We are of a certain size and scale and have been looking
for ways to improve our position in the industry," Alleghany
Chief Executive Weston Hicks said in an interview. "If you
don't grow with the exposures and the customers you wind up
become increasingly marginalized over time."
PREMIUM TO BOOK
Transatlantic shares rose 1.2 percent to $55.09 in early
afternoon trading. Validus shares rose 2.1 percent to $29.24.
Alleghany shares fell 7.1 percent to $292.02.
At those prices, the Validus offer was worth $58.26 per
share and the Alleghany offer was worth $56.56 per share.
Each deal offers a premium to both Transatlantic's book
value and the average book value for the sector -- a sharp
reversal from the summer, when Transatlantic's suitors were
seeking to buy the company at a discount.
"It's a fair price given the alternatives," said Ken
Charles Feinberg, a portfolio manager at Davis Selected
Advisers, Transatlantic's largest shareholder. The firm, which
holds 23.2 percent of Transatlantic, said Monday in a
regulatory filing that it would back the Alleghany deal.
But, at the same time, it left the door open to a higher
offer, should one emerge.
"I think Validus was a very attractive offer as well. We
think very highly of the management team of Validus," Feinberg
said in an interview. "If there's another alternative or a
better deal that gets surfaced, we have a fiduciary duty to
vote our shares in the best interest in of our shareholders."
But Feinberg said it was unlikely such an offer would
emerge, given the work Transatlantic has already done in
looking at alternatives.
He also said it was not fair to judge the competing bids by
Monday's share action, since acquirers usually decline on the
day they make an offer, and he said he was confident
Transatlantic shareholders would ultimately get the roughly $60
a share the Alleghany deal originally offered.
Alleghany also said Joseph Brandon, former chief executive
of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) reinsurance business
General Re, would join the company as chairman of the
Transatlantic unit and executive vice president of Alleghany.
"With the size and complexity of the organization we needed
to strengthen the management team," Hicks said, describing
Brandon as "instrumental" in closing the deal.
Transatlantic's deal with Alleghany will also mean a
mini-payday for former suitor Allied World. When their deal was
called-off, Transatlantic said it would pay Allied $66.7
million, in addition to break-up fees, if it entered into
another deal within a year.
