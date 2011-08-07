* Berkshire unit offers to buy Transatlantic for $52/shr
* Buffett's bid tops two rival offers for Transatlantic
NEW YORK, Aug 7 A unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a $3.24 billion buyout
offer for Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N, topping two
existing rival bids for the reinsurer.
Transatlantic's board said on Sunday it would "carefully
consider and evaluate" the $52-per-share offer by Berkshire
unit National Indemnity Co.
Berkshire has given the reinsurer time until the close of
business on Monday, Aug. 8, to make a formal response to the
offer.
Transatlantic has an agreement to be bought by Allied World
Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) in a deal currently
worth $44.22 per share, or $2.75 billion.
Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N), meanwhile, launched a hostile
bid for Transatlantic, with a proposal currently worth $46.36
per share, or $2.89 billion.
Allied World issued a statement on Sunday reaffirming that
its combination with Transatlantic is financially superior and
strategically beneficial to shareholders.
Validus Holdings also separately issued a statement on
Sunday urging the board of directors of Transatlantic to enter
into discussions with Validus after receiving the new Buffett
proposal.
Today's news comes just days after Berkshire reported a
larger second-quarter profit. On Friday, one analyst said the
conglomerate had to find ways to start spending its $47.89
billion cash pile in order to grow. [ID:nN1E7730V6]
Buffett, often called the "Oracle of Omaha," has talked
about his desire to make more insurance acquisitions if he
could find strong companies with competitive advantages.
"It would appear that given depressed markets they see an
opportunity here," said Michael Yoshikami, president of YCMNET
Advisers, a California wealth manager and Berkshire
shareholder.
"Given the short time frame, Transatlantic has been given
to respond, they are looking to press this on a short time
frame; I don't sense a bidding war here," Yoshikami said.
Buffett's bid values Transatlantic's shares at $52 apiece,
a 15 percent premium to Friday's closing price of $45.24 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
On Sunday, Transatlantic's board backed its recommendation
of the agreement with Allied World and advised shareholders to
await the board's decision regarding the Buffett proposal
before taking any action.
Goldman, Sachs & Co and Moelis & Co LLC are acting as
financial advisers and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as
legal counsel to Transatlantic.
THE FIGHT IS ON
Allied World and Validus have been canvassing shareholders
to drum up support for their proposals.
Allied World has been making the case that its deal with
Transatlantic would save money and create a company with a
better risk profile, two sources told Reuters last month.
It says Transatlantic shareholders also would get a
specialty insurance business with their plan, while the company
would double down on reinsurance in the rival offer.
Validus has argued that its offer was still worth more than
Allied World's, a third source told Reuters in July.
It was also raising questions about the industrial logic of
the rival deal, arguing that Allied World's specialty insurance
business competes with many reinsurance clients of
Transatlantic, according to the source.
Validus is digging in for a long battle, as it did two
years ago when it won a months-long bidding war for Bermuda
reinsurance rival IPC, the source said.
