(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd
posted a wider quarterly loss, as costs flared, and the
Canadian energy company slashed its full-year production target,
sending its shares to their lowest levels in more than two
years.
The company, which holds interests in oil and gas properties
in Turkey, Bulgaria, Morocco and Romania, also appointed Wil
Saqueton as its finance chief, nearly seven months after the
previous CFO, Hilda Kouvelis, resigned.
TransAtlantic cut its full-year production target to
7,000-7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from
10,000 boepd.
April-June loss was $20.6 million, or 6 cents a share,
compared with $16.4 million, or 5 cents a share, last year.
Total costs rose 67 percent to $39.9 million.
However, revenue jumped 91 percent to $35.5 million on
higher production, which rose 59 percent, and a surge in crude
prices.
Crude prices CLc1 climbed 32 percent year-over-year in the
quarter.
The company, which plans to sell its Morocco assets and is
looking for partners for its Bulgaria, Romania and central
Turkey assets, said it hired FirstEnergy Capital as the
financial advisor.
Shares of the company were down 25 percent at 82 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They touched a low of 76
Canadian cents earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)