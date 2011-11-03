Nov 3 Bermuda-based reinsurer Transatlantic
Holdings , once controlled by American International
Group Inc , has called off a merger with one partner,
claimed another bid was too low, and failed to go for a third
offer -- from another reinsurer, Validus Holdings Ltd .
Following are some of the key milestones in the battle:
June 12 - Allied World Assurance Co Holdings agrees
to buy Transatlantic for $3.2 billion in stock.
July 12 - Validus offers to buy Transatlantic for about $3.5
billion in cash and stock.
July 18 - Allied World says committed to the terms of its $3
billion-plus all-stock bid for Transatlantic.
July 19 - Transatlantic says open to talks with Validus, but
sticking for now to existing deal with Allied World.
July 25 - Validus goes hostile with its offer.
July 28 - Transatlantic sues Validus; rejects offer as
"inferior and highly conditional". Adopts poison pill to stop
anyone from taking control in the open market.
July 31 - Validus urges Transatlantic to enter into talks;
says its offer is superior to Allied World's.
Aug 7 - National Indemnity Co, a unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), makes a $3.24 billion offer for
Transatlantic. Transatlantic's board says to "carefully consider
and evaluate" that offer.
Aug 8 - Transatlantic spurns National Indemnity bid, saying
it does not constitute a superior proposal.
Aug 11 - Validus sues Transatlantic, but offers to open its
own books for review.
Aug 12 - Transatlantic opens talks with National Indemnity.
Aug 16 - National Indemnity's offer for Transatlantic
expires, but both sides still in talks - say sources.
Aug 24 - Transatlantic's largest shareholder says will
oppose the planned acquisition by Allied World.
Sept 11 - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
recommends Transatlantic investors vote against the Allied World
deal.
Sept 12 - Allied World says ISS recommended its shareholders
vote for a deal to buy Transatlantic, contrary to the earlier
news that ISS said Transatlantic should reject the offer.
Sept 13 - Barclays Capital cites an Allied World executive
as saying the company doubts if its bid for Transatlantic will
succeed, after a proxy advisory firm said Transatlantic
investors should reject the deal.
Sept 14 - Validus files with regulators to ultimately
replace Transatlantic's board of directors.
Sept 16 - Allied World and Transatlantic call off their
merger in the face of overwhelming opposition, and Transatlantic
indicated it might remain independent despite two higher offers
on the table.
Sept 19 - Transatlantic says it received a renewed buyout
offer of $52 a share in cash from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, but said the bid was too low.
Sept 23 - Transatlantic and Validus say signed a
confidentiality agreement and will exchange information as a
prelude to buyout talks.
Sept 26 - Transatlantic says entered into deal talks with an
undisclosed bidder.
Oct 11 - Transatlantic says entered talks and signed a
confidentiality agreement with another unnamed suitor. The
mystery suitor is Bermuda-based Enstar Group , a person
familiar with the situation tells Reuters. Enstar has the
backing of one of its largest shareholders, hedge fund manager
J. Christopher Flowers.
Nov 3 - Validus says Transatlantic failed to accept an
increased stock-and-cash offer worth $55.35 per share. Validus
says it is pushing for board changes at Transatlantic.