(Refiles to clarify that Transatlantic has agreed to be bought
by Alleghany. The deal is yet to close.)
* Q4 oper shr loss $1.21 vs oper EPS $2.09, a year ago
* Q4 shr loss $0.98 vs EPS $2.22, a year ago
* Net premiums earned rose 3 pct to $962 mln
Feb 1 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc
, which agreed to be bought by peer Alleghany Corp
in November, posted a quarterly loss on higher catastrophe
costs, as it took charges from the floods in Thailand and the
New Zealand earthquake.
The New York-based company reported a net loss of $57
million, or loss of 98 cents a share for the fourth quarter,
compared with a net income of $142 million, or earnings of $2.22
a share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Transatlantic reported a loss of
$1.21 per share, compared with an operating income of $2.09 per
share for the year-ago period.
Last year's flooding in Thailand is seen as one of the
costliest natural disasters in history, with insured losses
alone estimated at more than $15 billion according to some
sources.
Transatlantic reported after-tax net catastrophe costs of
$110 million for the period.
Fourth quarter net loss included pre-tax merger related
costs of $75 million, mostly relating to a fee paid to Allied
World Assurance Company to terminate their deal.
Transatlantic was at the center of a four month saga,
rejecting many suitors before being snapped up by Alleghany for
$3.4 billion in cash and stock.
Total revenues rose nearly 3 percent to $1.1 billion, while
net premiums earned rose 3 percent to $962 million.
The company also said on Jan. 26 it agreed to settle a
dispute with American International Group, which was
previously in arbitration, over losses claimed by Transatlantic
in a securities lending program managed by AIG.
Transatlantic shares closed at $56.50 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)