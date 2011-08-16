* Talks were ongoing Monday - sources
* Berkshire, Transatlantic signed deal to talk last week
* Shares fall in early trade
(Adds second source throughout, background, shares)
By Ben Berkowitz and Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
(BRKa.N) $3.25 billion offer for reinsurer Transatlantic
Holdings Inc TRH.N has expired but the two sides are still in
talks over a deal, two sources familiar with the situation said
on Tuesday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
talks were ongoing even though Berkshire Chief Executive Warren
Buffett told PBS talk-show host Charlie Rose late on Monday
that the offer had expired.
In fact, Transatlantic officials and Ajit Jain, the head of
Berkshire's reinsurance business, were in talks on Monday, the
sources said. The sources said it has been Jain driving
Berkshire's participation in the deal and that Buffett has thus
far not been involved.
Berkshire made its $52-a-share offer on Aug. 5, outbidding
Transatlantic's agreed partner Allied World Assurance Co
Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) and hostile suitor Validus Holdings Ltd
(VR.N).
"As Transatlantic announced Friday, the company has entered
into a confidentiality agreement and discussions with National
Indemnity," a Transatlantic spokesman said, referring to the
Berkshire unit.
Transatlantic and Allied agreed to an all-stock deal in
June that is now worth $2.91 billion. A month later, Validus
made its unsolicited cash-and-stock offer, which it took
directly to shareholders after it could not come to a
confidentiality agreement with Transatlantic.
That offer is now worth $2.98 billion.
In the meantime the transaction has become highly
contentious. Transatlantic and Validus have sued each other,
and Transatlantic has been sued by some shareholders.
Its largest shareholder has also said publicly it may
oppose the Allied World offer, which was originally at a sharp
discount to Transatlantic's book value. All three offers are
now at less than 80 percent of Transatlantic's book value.
Transatlantic shares fell 1.5 percent to $50.65 in early
trading, while Validus shares fell 0.6 percent to $25.70 and
Allied World shares fell 1.6 percent to $52.94.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Dave Zimmerman)