* Davis Selected says not in best interest of shareholders
* Transatlantic has two other offers
* Allied World bid smallest of the three
(Adds Allied World, Transatlantic comments, shares, deal
values)
NEW YORK, Aug 24 The largest shareholder in
reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N will oppose the
company's acquisition by Allied World, opening the door to two
other suitors.
Davis Selected Advisers, which owns 23.6 percent of
Transatlantic, previously said it might oppose the deal, which
was announced in June.
"Davis Advisers believes that the current offer from Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings is not in the best interest of
maximizing value for shareholders," Davis said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
Because of an agreement with New York insurance regulators,
the firm can only vote a 9.9 percent stake freely and has to
vote its remaining shares in proportion to the votes of other
shareholders.
An Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Inc (AWH.N)
spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the filing. A
Transatlantic spokesman declined to comment.
Davis has not said anything publicly about the other two
bids -- a hostile offer from Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N) and an
unsolicited offer from Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N).
Validus has taken its offer directly to shareholders, while
Transatlantic and Berkshire are in negotiations.
At Wednesday's closing prices, the Allied World all-stock
offer was worth $2.9 billion, while the Validus cash-and-stock
offer was worth $2.99 billion and the Berkshire Hathaway
all-cash offer was worth $3.25 billion.
The deal has become very contentious, with Transatlantic
and Validus suing each other and Transatlantic shareholders
suing the company as well.
