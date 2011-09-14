* Plans to nominate three new directors
* Three advisory firms now recommend against Allied deal
* Shareholders set to vote on Allied offer Sept. 20
By Ben Berkowitz
Sept 14 Reinsurer Validus Holdings (VR.N)
increased the pressure on its target Transatlantic Holdings
TRH.N on Wednesday, filing paperwork with regulators to
ultimately replace Transatlantic's board of directors.
Transatlantic shareholders are due to vote next Tuesday on
an all-stock offer from Allied World (AWH.N), which three proxy
advisory firms have recommended they reject. Transatlantic's
largest shareholder also opposes the deal, and an Allied
executive said this week the deal was unlikely to succeed.
Against that backdrop, Validus said Wednesday it had filed
a preliminary consent solicitation with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, seeking written permission from
Transatlantic investors to remove and replace the board.
The three proposed new directors are Raymond Groth, a
professor at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University
and retired investment banker; former Canadian pension
executive Paul Haggis; and financial services industry
consultant Thomas Wajnert.
The battle for Transatlantic has been highly contentious,
with multiple lawsuits and accusations of misbehavior on all
sides. Transatlantic and Allied agreed to a deal in June, and
Validus stepped in with its offer a month later.
New York-based Transatlantic, which was controlled by AIG
until 2009, has a concentration in "long-tail" lines of
insurance, like medical malpractice and workers compensation,
where claims can take years to develop. That has been seen as
an attractive addition for reinsurers that are more heavily
exposed to "short-tail" risk like natural disasters.
Validus shares rose 0.6 percent and Transatlantic's shares
rose 0.1 percent in early trading, while Allied shares were
flat. At current levels, Allied's bid is worth $2.92 billion
and Validus' is worth $2.97 billion.
Meanwhile, little is known about the state of
Transatlantic's talks with Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), which
made an unsolicited all-cash bid as well. That offer is worth
$3.25 billion, and the two sides have been negotiating after
signing a confidentiality agreement.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)