* Berkshire continues to propose $52/share cash deal
* Transatlantic says offer is too low
* Berkshire says offer deadline is end of business Monday
By Ben Berkowitz
Sept 19 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc
TRH.N said it received a renewed buyout offer of $52 a share
in cash from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N),
but that the bid was too low.
Transatlantic shares fell 1.7 percent, as the Berkshire
rejection left only one -- hostile -- suitor at the table.
Transatlantic and Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd
(AWH.N) called off their planned merger last Friday in the face
of overwhelming opposition.
After that announcement, Berkshire reinsurance chief Ajit
Jain sent Transatlantic a letter reiterating the offer his
National Indemnity unit made in early August. The two sides had
already been in talks, though not in recent days, under the
terms of a confidentiality agreement.
The renewed offer, worth $3.25 billion, expires at the
close of business Monday, and there appeared to be little
chance Transatlantic would accept it. Berkshire said it would
not renew its offer if it was not accepted by the deadline.
"The Transatlantic board of directors believes that selling
Transatlantic for cash at the substantial discount to book
value represented by the National Indemnity proposal simply
would not deliver fair value to its stockholders,"
Transatlantic said in a statement on Monday.
Transatlantic said last Friday it expects its book value at
the end of the third quarter to be $69 to $70 a share. In a
presentation to investors, a copy of which it filed with
securities regulators Monday, Transatlantic said the Berkshire
offer undervalued it by any of seven different metrics used in
insurance M&A deals.
A hostile offer for the company remains on the table from
Validus Holdings (VR.N). Validus has taken its offer directly
to Transatlantic shareholders and has taken steps to replace
Transatlantic's board.
Transatlantic on Friday said it would be open to friendly
negotiations with Validus if the companies could come to terms
on a confidentiality agreement. Monday's investor presentation
included four pages of arguments from Transatlantic as to why
it could not accept Validus's current offer.
Validus shares fell 1.9 percent to $24.84 in late-morning
trading.
