* Sides sign confidentiality agreement

* Validus launched unsolicited bid in July

* Agree to take no action on lawsuits (Adds background on offer)

Sept 23 Reinsurers Transatlantic Holdings TRH.N and Validus Holdings (VR.N) have signed a confidentiality agreement and will exchange information as a prelude to buyout talks, the companies said on Friday.

Transatlantic last week called off a merger with Allied World (AWH.N) in the face of overwhelming opposition. Earlier this week, it said it would not accept an unsolicited bid from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) either.

Validus made an unsolicited offer for Transatlantic in July, but after they failed to come to terms on a confidentiality pact, Validus took its offer to shareholders.

Since then, both companies have sued each other and Validus has taken steps to replace Transatlantic's board. The companies have agreed to a standstill period to Oct. 31, during which they will not act on those lawsuits and Validus will not buy any more Transatlantic stock.

If Validus is successful in striking a deal, it would be the second time in two years it broke up a merger among peers. In 2009 it won a bidding war for reinsurer IPC, which initially had a friendly deal with Max Re.

Validus has said a deal with Transatlantic would make it the world's sixth-largest reinsurer, a quick rise considering that the company was founded in October 2005.

At closing prices Friday, the cash-and-stock Validus offer was worth $2.80 billion, valuing Transatlantic at about two-thirds of book value.

Validus said that as of Thursday night, a total of 699 Transatlantic shares were tendered into its offer, or roughly one-one-thousandth of 1 percent of Transatlantic shares. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Matthew Lewis)