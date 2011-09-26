* Transatlantic reveals talks with undisclosed bidder
Sept 26 Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N said
on Monday it entered into deal talks with an undisclosed
bidder, adding a fresh twist in a months-long takeover saga and
sending the reinsurer's shares up sharply.
For nearly four months, Transatlantic has been the subject
of a bidding war, as the former arm of American International
Group Inc (AIG.N) balanced an agreed deal and at least two
unsolicited offers.
Just last Friday, Transatlantic agreed to open talks with
Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N) after reaching agreement on a
confidentiality pact with the Bermuda reinsurer, which has been
pursuing a hostile bid.
That followed two other offers falling through in the last
two weeks. Transatlantic called off a merger with Allied World
Assurance Co Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) in the face of overwhelming
opposition and, last week, it said it would not accept an
unsolicited bid from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N).
Transatlantic has proven to be an attractive target; it is
one of the cheapest companies in the industry and has long-tail
insurance lines, such as medical malpractice and workers'
compensation, which are attractive to others more exposed to
short-tail risks such as hurricane damage.
Transatlantic is trading at 0.71 times book value, which
allows rivals to bid less than book and still offer a premium.
Berkshire's National Indemnity Co, for example, bid 0.77 times
book value for Transatlantic.
Transatlantic shares rose 4.2 percent to $48.59 in midday
trading. Equity analysts at Standard & Poor's said the stock
remained undervalued and should trade closer to the sector than
it does now.
Analyst Cathy Seifert maintained a $58 price target, which
would be roughly 0.83 times book, right around the industry
median.
CONSOLIDATION WAVE
Experts have been anticipating deals, especially in
Bermuda, where a combination of excess capital and a soft
pricing environment make consolidation attractive.
Deals, however, have been relatively rare, in part because
the "social question" -- who will lead the combined company --
is often not resolved.
Transatlantic removes that hurdle. Chief Executive Robert
Orlich said in June he would retire after striking the Allied
World deal, worth $3.2 billion at the time.
There has also been some hesitancy among Bermudan players
to buy or sell because valuations are depressed across the
sector. Companies are loathe to use their own depressed stock
to buy another depressed stock, with little sign of valuation
improving anytime soon.
New York-based Transatlantic did not disclose the identity
of the latest bidder and said there was no assurance the
discussions will result in a deal.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Moelis & Co are acting
as financial advisers for Transatlantic, while Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel.
