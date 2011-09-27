* Brandon formerly ran Gen Re unit of Berkshire

Sept 27 Former Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) insurance executive Joseph Brandon is the mystery suitor that reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N disclosed earlier this week, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Brandon, who is working with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on his potential offer, was chairman and chief executive of Berkshire's Gen Re reinsurance business until April 2008.

Besides the confidentiality agreement it signed with Transatlantic, it was not clear how far along Brandon's group was on making an actual offer for the company.

Efforts were being made to reach Brandon for comment.

Transatlantic agreed to a deal with reinsurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) in June, but called it off earlier this month in the face of overwhelming opposition. It has also rejected an offer from another Berkshire Hathaway unit.

Last week, Transatlantic said it would open talks with peer Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N), which launched a hostile bid for the company in July.

Transatlantic shares were up 0.5 percent at $49.06 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Andre Grenon)