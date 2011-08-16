NEW YORK Aug 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
(BRKa.N) $3.25 billion offer for reinsurer Transatlantic
Holdings Inc TRH.N has expired but the two sides are still in
talks over a deal, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
talks were ongoing even though Berkshire Chief Executive Warren
Buffett told PBS talk-show host Charlie Rose late on Monday
that the offer had expired.
Berkshire made its $52-a-share offer on Aug. 5, outbidding
Transatlantic's agreed partner Allied World Assurance Co
Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) and hostile suitor Validus Holdings Ltd
(VR.N).
