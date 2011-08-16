NEW YORK Aug 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) $3.25 billion offer for reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N has expired but the two sides are still in talks over a deal, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks were ongoing even though Berkshire Chief Executive Warren Buffett told PBS talk-show host Charlie Rose late on Monday that the offer had expired.

Berkshire made its $52-a-share offer on Aug. 5, outbidding Transatlantic's agreed partner Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) and hostile suitor Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N). (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)